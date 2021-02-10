Valley Hills Funeral Home
Dorothy Elaine Trayan, 86, of Wapato, Wa., passed away on the evening of January 23rd, 2021. She was born June 27th, 1934 to Patrick and Fern Luper. Dorothy attended and graduated from Granger High School and went on to marry her late husband Steve Trayan.
She is survived by her sons Kevin Roy Rick, and Paco, daughter Kristi and her many grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Fern and Patrick, husband Steve, and two sons, Scott and Cork.
Dorothy was a kindred spirit. She loved traveling, antiquing and going to yard sales. Dorothy also enjoyed rock hunting, watching sports, and the occasional trip to the casino. She also loved hosting sleepovers with her grandchildren where they would stay up all night laughing, singing and watching movies.
But most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Dorothy will be remembered as a selfless wife, mother, and grandmother who always had a smile on her face, even when times were tough. She had an infectious energy and was loved by all who met her. And she was always there to help those in need.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Dorothy.
A memorial service will be held February 13th, 2021 at 11 am at Christian Worship Center in Zillah, Washington at 204 Cheyne Rd., Zillah, Wa. 98953.
