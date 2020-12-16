Dorothy Dunlap, 77, of Yakima passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Landmark Care Center where she has spent the last 4 years of her life due to an accident in her home in 2016 which left her wheelchair bound. Dorothy was very appreciative of the care and affection she was given by the entire staff during her stay.
Dorothy was born in Tacoma, WA on November 5, 1943, and was adopted by Bruce and Lois Lansing of Granger through the Washington Children’s Home Society.
She graduated from Davis High School in 1961 and Y.V.C. in 1964. Dorothy worked as the manager of the children’s department at the People’s Store and spent several years at Yakima Valley College working as an administrative assistant for one of the deans, a job she so enjoyed. She was married to Terry Poe, who preceded her in death in 2013.
Survivors include her special friend and cousin Jonny Burns Yaden of The Woodlands, Texas. Friends include Del and Vicki Swanson, Mary Hovsepian, old friends from the West Valley Country Club, and her co-workers from Y.V.C.
Dorothy requested no service and cremation. Valley Hills in Terrace Heights provided her arrangements.
