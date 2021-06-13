Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dorothy Burch (Mrs. Elwin) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 5th, 2021. She was 90.
Dorothy was born and raised in Yakima and lived her whole life here except for several years when she, Elwin and Kathy moved to Auburn, WA. It always seemed as if she knew everyone. Everywhere she went she ran across someone she knew and had to stop and visit with. Graduating from Yakima High School in the class of 1947 1/2 Dorothy then went to work in banking which became her lifelong occupation. She first worked as a teller for Pacific National Bank of Washington, followed by First Interstate and later Wells Fargo where she had moved into operations. Her duties were varied and demanding but she loved banking and embraced all that it entailed. She retired in 1992.
In her free time, Dorothy loved to travel the West Coast with Elwin and their friends Robbie and Vic. They made many happy trips to Ashland, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, and Lake Tahoe. When home she loved to garden, tending her roses with her beloved Beagles by her side, Harpo her constant companion.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Elwin, her parents Noval and Effie and sisters, Evelyn and Bonnie. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Kathy and son-in-law, David Eisenheim, nieces Janet, Carol, Colleen and Karen, nephew, Steve, and cousins Ida, Effie, Donna, Muriel Ann and Chris.
Her daughter would like to thank the caregivers at Arbor House for taking such good care of Dorothy and for keeping her safe during the pandemic.
There will be no service at Dorothy’s request. Donations in her memory can be made to the Yakima Humane Society or your favorite pet rescue group and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
