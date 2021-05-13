Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory
Doroteo Soriano Enriquez, 63, of Prosser, passed away on May 8, 2021 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
He was born on September 9, 1957 in Teloloapan, Guerrero, Mexico to Benigno and Maria (Soriano) Enriquez. He was raised and educated in Huerta Grande, Guerrero, Mexico. He made his home in Whitstran in the early 1970’s and married Prisiliana Degante on May 11, 1987. Doroteo worked as a laborer in the hop, apple, and grape industry, primarily for Mrs. Iverson and HRP Enterprises. He also had his own farm where he raised alfalfa and cattle. His children and grandchildren worked alongside him on his farm. Nothing made him prouder than to see that this had become a family project. He taught his grandchildren how to work the land and was frequently seen riding his 3-wheeler with his grandchildren. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. For those that knew Doroteo he was a kind person who always loved to teach. He would always have some words of encouragement and wanted his friends and family to be the best version of themselves. With a very contagious smile he always made his presence be known. He will truly be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Prisiliana Enriquez of Prosser; five children, Abel (Diana) Enriquez of Prosser, David Enriquez of Grandview, Sandra, Danny, and Amy Enriquez all of Prosser; his mother, Maria Soriano Enriquez of Prosser; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Tomas and Salvador Enriquez both of Prosser, Simon and Leo Enriquez both of Benton City and Andres Enriquez of Sacramento, CA; his sisters, Maria Dela Luz and Maria Del Socorro both of Prosser and Lucrecia Lopez of Pasco; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Benigno Enriquez and his brother, Librado Enriquez.
Viewing will be held at Prosser Funeral Home on Thursday, May 13th from 4-8 pm and Friday, May 14th from 4:00-8:00 pm with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, May 15th at 11:00 am. Concluding services and burial will follow in the Prosser Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
