Doris Rose Folkerts went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born to Albert and Rosie Duim February 26, 1934, in Zillah, WA.
She graduated from Sunnyside High School. In 1954, she married Henry Folkerts of Inwood, Iowa. Together, they raised seven children. They lived in Inwood, Iowa, for one year and the lower Yakima Valley for many years. Doris kept very busy raising seven children, helping on the family farms, and the family business. They moved to Yakima and later to Union Gap. With her children grown and with families of their own, Doris kept busy helping and supporting them in any way she could. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her later years, she also enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren, going to as many of their special events as she could. She loved family get togethers. Her unfailing loving traits are such an example to her children and grandchildren in so many ways. She took joy in serving others, helping friends and family. She was a very caring and gracious lady.
Doris was a lifetime member of the Christian Reformed Church. It brought her joy to worship God, serve at church, attend Bible studies and other activities, and fellowship with fellow members.
She worked for many years for Provident Industries. She enjoyed working in her yard, baking, and canning.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, her parents, her brothers, Garret Duim and Arthur Duim, and sisters Florence (Bill) Van Biezen and Alberta (Jerry) Eshuis. Her grandson, Kyle Walker, and his wife, Angela, also preceded her in death.
Her surviving family includes her children Sylvia (Dan) Murray, Elaine (Rodney) Walker, Darlene Newman, Gloria (Andy) Werkhoven, James (Kerri) Folkerts, Pierre (Beth) Folkerts, and Julie Ethier; 18 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. Surviving her also are her siblings, Wilber (Margaret) Duim, Alfred (Louise) Duim, and Dennis (Linda) Duim, and sister-in-law, Marie Duim. Her beloved in-laws also survive her, Sadie and Jim Faber, Alice Faber, Roy and Lois Folkerts, Cornie and Gert Folkerts, and Norm and Bessie Bolkema.
The family is very grateful to the doctors, nurses, therapists, and caregivers who cared for her this past year. The thoughts, prayers, visits, and cards from everyone for Doris while she was ill are also very appreciated.
“Best Mom Ever!”
Visitation and viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the Zillah Cemetary. A memorial service will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside at 1 p.m. Due to Covid, we encourage social distancing, and masks are required for the service.
