Doris May Hamman passed away Monday October 25, 2021. She is now reunited with her children Terry and Lanny, whom she grieved for daily. Doris was born on July 8, 1925 to Jasper & Amy Norman. May and her husband Ed farmed in the Granger-Zillah area for years. They worked as a team and helped out many neighbors with their custom harvesting. May’s faith in her Lord was as important part of her life. She praised God daily with enthusiasm. She was a longtime member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Zillah. May was a friend to many people in the community. She looked forward to her visits with close friends and relatives. She would get ready early in the morning to be prepared for such visits — never having a hair out of place and always with her lipstick on! May was known to share memories and wonderful stories about our community, laced with love. May was blessed with wonderful neighbors, caregivers, and hospice — who towards the end of her life helped her live comfortably in her home until she passed. She is preceded in death by Woodrow, Tom, Lindy, Berton, Ed, Nora, Ellen, Fay, Linda, Mildred, Clera, Thelda, Amy. Robert & Freda are the only survivors in the family. A memorial service will take place Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11 am at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, burial to follow at the Zillah Cemetery.
