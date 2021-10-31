Doris “May” Hamann passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 26th, 2021 at her home. May was born on July 8th, 1925 to Jasper and Amy Norman. May married her best friend Ed on November 14th, 1942. Together they had two sons, Lanny born in 1943 and Terry born in 1948, who passed away way too young, and whom she mourned for and missed every day. May and Ed farmed in the Granger-Zillah area for many years.
May’s faith in her Lord was an important part of her life. She praised God daily with enthusiasm. She was a long-time member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Zillah. May was a friend to many people in the community, she looked forward to her visits with her family and friends. If May didn’t have any visitors at her house or wasn’t at one of her close friends or family’s house, then she was definitely on the phone with one!
May was always dressed to impress, with her hair and makeup done to perfection early every morning to ensure she was ready for her day and any outings or visitors that she would be greeting. May was a huge family orientated person and what would be called “the glue.” She always kept up to date with her brothers, sisters, all her nieces and nephews, and her two grandchildren! She knew everything about everyone and shared all she knew with everyone she talked to. If something happened in the family good or bad, in California, Seattle, Japan, and even Spokane May knew about it and you would soon know to. Any friends that she made quickly turned into family members. May was blessed with wonderful family, neighbors, caregivers, and hospice — who towards the final days helped her to stay comfortable in her home as she had wished.
May is preceded in death by her parents Jasper and Amy Norman, her husband Ed Hamann, her two sons Lanny and Terry Hamann, brothers, Burton, Ed, Woodrow, Tom, and Lindy; sisters, Clera, Nora, Athelda, Ellen, Faye, Mildred, and Linda, and a sibling, “baby Norman,” who died at birth. She is survived by her sister Freda Thayer of Moxee and brother Robert “Bob” Norman of Yakima, numerous nieces, and nephews and her two grandchildren Taj and Anjuli of Japan. May was a sister, best friend, Grandma, Aunt, Great Aunt, Great-Great Aunt and even a Great-Great-Great Aunt!! She will be missed by so many who will cherish her memories, gifts, phone calls, visits, and of course her love! She had a presence about her that when you met her, she ignited a sentiment feeling that captured your heart forever! We as the family would like to say thank you to Vicky who was truly a blessing to May and to us who made sure she made all of her appointments and anything else she wanted to do during the day, to Ernie for bringing her to our birthdays, lunches and get togethers, to Tina who moved in with her to provide care to her in the evenings and throughout the night, to Tom and Larry for carrying out her last wishes and making sure things were as she wanted them to be and providing her anything and everything that she may need and to Hema and Tom for looking out for her throughout the years!
Until we meet again “Auntie May” please watch over each of us and enjoy your time in Heaven with Ed and the boys!!
