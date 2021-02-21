Doris Marie Cook peacefully passed away to meet the Lord on February 17, 2021, in Los Alamitos, California, at the age of 96. She was born in Beloit, Kansas, on August 16, 1924, to Charles and Veva Jane Todd, the fourth of six children. After living in several locations, Washington State became the family’s permanent home. In Puyallup, she attended Spinning Elementary School, the same school her granddaughter attended 60 years later. The Todd family relocated to Selah, WA. There, she completed her education, graduating from Selah High School. She was employed by Charles and Mary Darland, the owners of Sunset Market. It was at this market where she would have a chance encounter with a customer, the mother of a son who was serving in the Pacific in WWII. They struck up a friendship, and she began saving a roll of TP for this customer to send to her son, a rare commodity for soldiers. After the war, her son, Don Cook, came into the market to meet Doris and inquire if she had been the one to save a roll of TP for him. Thus, a love story began.
Don Cook and Doris Todd were married in the home of the Charles and Mary Darland on January 2, 1946, in Selah, WA. They made their home in Selah, then permanently in Yakima with their two cherished daughters. Doris also worked for the Yakima School District, the Central Washington Fair as a judge, Westpark Hallmark, YVC Bookstore, and for many years as an inspector on the Yakima Election Board. Don and Doris relocated to Seal Beach CA, to be close to their family. For the last two years she has resided with her daughter and son-in-law, Lynnette and Rick Herz.
A life-long member of the church of Christ, she was known for her commitment to the Lord and her daily Bible reading. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Don C. Cook; her parents Charles and Veva Jane Todd; her brother Elzie Todd, killed in WWII; and her sisters Florine Henry and Ethel Montgomery. She is survived by sisters Marilyn Shaw and Charlotte Baker, daughters LaDonna Walters (Ed) and Lynnette Herz (Rick), and grandchildren Trevor Irish and Courtney Herz.
As per her wishes there will be no public service, only a private burial.
If you wish to make a contribution in memory of Doris, her favorite charitable organizations are the American Heart Association Western States Affiliate, Alzheimer’s Orange County (California), the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., and the churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc.
There will be a private burial at Westminster Memorial Park, in Westminster, CA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In