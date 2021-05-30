Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Doris Louise Horner, 95, of Selah, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. She was born on March 4, 1926 to Orville and Emma (Hazuka) Stevens in Vetal, South Dakota. She married Charles T. Horner on September 20, 1941 and they were married for 55 years before Charles passed away in 1996. Doris was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, quilting and crocheting.
She is survived by three sons: Eugene (Carol) Horner and Robert (Sydney) Horner of Selah, Donald Horner of Oroville, Wa., daughter-in-law Irene Sparks of Selah; six grandchildren – Penny (Jeff) St. George, Kent (Nancy) Horner and Amy Swayze of Selah, Tina (Peter) Heilman of Yakima, Angie Sherwood of Meridian, Idaho and Tisha (Ryan) Browning of Spokane; 13 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren plus one on the way.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Tahoma Cemetery. To share a memory with the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
