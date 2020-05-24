October 20, 1920 - May 13, 2020
Doris was born to Frank and Jessie Picha on a berry farm in the Puyallup Valley on Clarks Creek Road. She was raised on an ordinary farm that was very rich in Americana lifestyle. She had many memories of her early life on the PICHA BERRY FARMS with her parents, aunts and uncles and many cousins. That was the foundation that led to her extraordinary life.
Mom attended Washington State College and met Claude Drumhiller in 1941. She was majoring in Home Economics and did very well, as she was a natural. The war years were very interesting times for many people in those days. Mom followed Dad when he was inducted into the U.S. Army and they were married on an Army base in Henderson, Kentucky. Dad was ordered to the European front in WWII and Mom came home to Puyallup and worked for the telephone company supporting the war effort. Again, an ordinary life that helped lead to her extraordinary life.
After the war, they moved to Yakima to start their family. Those were the greatest years, the 1950s, where she used her upbringing and college training to provide a great home for her husband and two sons, allowing them to grow up and aspire to a better life, the American Dream. We know that by today’s standards, her life seemed ordinary, but to us, her hard work and efforts were greatly appreciated. Simply put, she made her family feel like anything is possible with a little hard work and a great foundation.
They say behind every great man is a great woman. It may not be politically correct, but it’s true. In 1972, Dad made a bold move where he left a great job and invested everything they had into his hardware business. With his two kids in college and everything going into the business, Mom found a way to support all of us through her drive and values. It took a lot of work and true grit, but they thrived at this new endeavor for the rest of their lives. Again, an ordinary life, but she partnered with our dad and did an extraordinary thing.
Doris enjoyed playing golf, gardening, traveling and decorating her home. She was a member of Grace of Christ First Presbyterian Church, Yakima Elks, Yakima Country Club, Junior Aid (Junior League) and Bible Study Fellowship.
Mom was always a perfectionist about the way she lived and the advice she would impart. It was frustrating and infuriating at times, but in our hearts, we knew she was right. She lived in an immaculate home with love and raised two fine sons. She was their most critical and persistent advisor, well into her 90s.
Predeceased by her husband Claude, her parents Frank and Jessie, her brother Lloyd and numerous cousins.
She is survived by her sons Rob (Janie) of Seattle, and Tim (Linda) of Yakima, her four grandchildren, David (Nicole), Katie, Brian (Krista), Brad (Lisa), three great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Helen Drumhiller and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our family is deeply grateful to her home caregivers Tana and Katie. The past three months she was cared for at Fieldstone Adult Family Home under trying conditions with exceptional care and love.
Memorials can be made through Keith & Keith Funeral Home to: Grace of Christ First Presbyterian Church, Camp Ghormley, Claude Drumhiller Memorial Endowed Scholarship: College of Business at Washington State University, or charity of your choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Go Cougs! Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
