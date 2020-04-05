Valley Hills Funeral Home
Doris Jean (Bos) Holmes on March 28, 2020, 7:20 pm, gained her wings after her valiant fight with cancer for 8 years. She bravely fought this battle with her husband, daughter Lynda, sister Jo & Donna by her side, with love and support from her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Leila Bos, by her siblings, Ed, Ann, Pauline, Loraine, Agnes, Rose, Ted, and George, and her granddaughter Evelyn Rose.
She is survived by her loving husband, Walter Lee Holmes, Yakama Nation Tribal Member, whom she married on 02/27/1965, and her children, Lori, Lynda (Tammy), Susan, Phillip, Jason (Jen), Daniel (Jamie), & Adam (April). She is survived by her grandchildren, Ethan, Devin, Eryn, Ariel, Abigail, Skyler, Juma, Madison, Katie (Katie-Bug), Robert, AJ, Lucas & Kyle. She is also survived by her sister Josephine, Donna & brother Bernard. She has a large extended family and loved them dearly, Marcy, Matt, Christopher, Ryan, Matt Jr., Krystin, Alex, Willis, Jimmy, Jacob, Jason, Jeremy, Jessica, and many other extended family members that she loved.
She was born 06/15/1947 to the Bos family in Toppenish, Wa. She lived a majority of her life in Toppenish, Wa. and was a loyal member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a gifted quilter and loved sewing not only quilts but clothes for her family as well. She enjoyed camping and picking huckleberries with her family. She had many talents and passed valuable life skills on to her children and grandchildren. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them. She took great joy in being a grandmother. She was a hard worker all of her life, which brought inspiration to those around her. In her you could find strength and wisdom, she impacted many lives during her life and created priceless memories and lifelong bonds. She will be forever loved and will live on through the hearts and memories of everyone who loved her.
“You left us beautiful memories, traditions to carry on through time, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.”
