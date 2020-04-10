Colonial Funeral Home
Doris F. (Jim) Ardito (68) of Sahuarita, AZ passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 in Tucson. Doris was born in Toppenish on January 5, 1952 to George and Celia (Umtuch) Jim. She graduated from Granger High School and worked for the Portland School District and was a flagger in construction. Doris married David Ardito in 1987. She enjoyed oldies music, fringing shawls, training horses and used to travel around the NW to the racetracks. She is survived by her husband, David; two stepchildren, Brian and Melissa Ardito; numerous nieces and nephews she treated as her own and helped raise; and three sisters, Melissa James, Sarah Roman and Debra Danielson. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters. Dressing services for immediate family will be held on Friday April 10, 2020 at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home at 9 AM with burial following at the Umtuch-Logie Cemetery south of Toppenish.
