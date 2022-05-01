Doris Elaine (Renfro) Demmer

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with sadness, yet gladness for her, that we report Doris E. Demmer passed into the hands of her loving Lord Jesus on April 23, 2022 after a lingering illness at the Arbor House in Yakima, Wa. She was born 95 years ago at the home of her parents, John and Thelma Renfro, on the farm outside Siam, Iowa on October 14, 1926. She was married in March 1946 to Lewis Paul Demmer, Sr. and they made their home first on 4th street and then on 7th street in Southeast Yakima. Doris and Lewis were members of the First Church of God in Yakima. Doris and her family grew up with the Great Depression, World War 2 and other major events of the 20th Century. But what defined her was cheerfulness, acceptance, calmness and ability to rise above any circumstances.
Doris was a longtime resident of Yakima, having resided here since 1946. She briefly attended school at North Yakima High (now Davis), and graduated from Stadium High in Tacoma. Doris worked at Motor Leasing Bus Company at Fort Lewis and at Consolidated Freightways in Yakima in the 1940s and 1950s. In the 1970s she cleaned houses for people around Yakima. She volunteered at church as a Sunday School Teacher, as President of the Madison Parent Teacher Association and supporting her children’s interest in music, debate and education. She loved to dance with Paul and loved listening to 1940s music.
Doris loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all her children and grandchildren. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved seeing each of her “babies.” Her husband Lewis Paul preceded her in death, along with their daughter Marcia Ruth Currington, her mother and father, her sisters Mary Evelyn Demmer, Melba Alice Renfro, and her brother John Edward Renfro.
She is survived by her sister Marji I. (David) Cochran, her children, Alice Mary Wilson, Lewis Paul (Jeannie) Demmer, Jr. and Rick Lynn (Linda) Demmer; her grandchildren, Randi (Bert) Mooney, Leita (Jim) Ritt, Jaime Blanchard, John (An-Tanya) Palmer, Robin (Russell) Baker and Ronald (Ashley) Demmer; her great-grandchildren, Ayla, Eden, Candaulese, Carmen, Carlee, Kevin, Nicholas, Alucia, Tanner, Jayden, Morgan, Beverly, Ruth and two great-great-grandchildren, Karsten and Mataia.
Graveside service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Visitation and viewing will be from 12-2 p.m., May 6, at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
