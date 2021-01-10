Doris Edith Thomas

October 27, 1927 - January 1, 2021
Valley Hills Funeral Home
In the early morning hours of January 1, 2021 Doris E. (Hilton) Thomas passed away at her home in Yakima, WA.
Doris was born October 27, 1927 to Everett & Edna Hilton in Yakima, WA. The family moved to Long Beach, CA in 1934. She married Kermet Thomas and they had 4 children, Patricia, Penni, Kenneth & Donna.
Doris and family returned to Yakima in 1969. She worked in banking, for the City of Union Gap and Dr. Wagner & Loren Stueckle until retirement.
She enjoyed traveling in her motor home, cruises, the mountains and nature. After retirement she enjoyed her life running around the retirement community in her golf cart delivering bread, newspapers, mail and socializing with her neighbors. She built a “Community Park” where many gatherings were held and was always involved in helping with potlucks and activities at the Clubhouse.
Her greatest passion was being an advocate for Seniors. She was appointed to Aging & Long Term Care (ALTC) Advisory Council and traveled to Olympia to attend legislative meetings, was involved with Meals On Wheels. Anywhere she went she ALWAYS had a stack of brochures and would tell everyone about the services available through ALTC. She made sure she had ALL the information she could to help and share with people.
Doris is survived by her children Patricia Garoutte, Penni (Dave) Guarin, and Donna (Bob) Brown, daughter in law Dee Dee Thomas; her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Jessica, Sarah (Bob), Lacey (Jason), Seth (Marisa), Savannah, Christi (John), Jerry, Jeremy, Sean (Cris), and Cody, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several very special people who were her extended family.
She loved her family and friends unconditionally and with her whole heart, always wanting to do for others before herself.
She is preceded in death by her parents Everett & Edna Hilton, sister and husband Barbara & Dan Trabant and son Kenneth Thomas.
Special thanks to her In-Home Caregivers and Hospice Team.
Due to the current Covid environment and restrictions no services are planned at this time. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
