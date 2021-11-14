Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Doris D. Baxter was born March 17, 1933 to Lil and Zeek Shepherd. She was a mother to three nieces, Leatha Schelert (Dale) of Auburn, WA, Shirley King of Yakima, and Betty King of Auburn, WA. Doris was one of 12 children. She is survived by Stella Pierson of CA, Judy Fautin (Dallas) of NV, Myra Callahan of AZ, and Jeannette Shepherd of CA. She is preceded in death by her late husband of 49 years, Richard, her parents, her brothers, Lewis, Ed, Kenny, sister Pearl King, and her twin sister, Iris Shannon.
Doris and her husband Dick owned and operated the E-Z-N Drive INN in Zillah, until they retired in 1976. They then moved to Yakima. They both loved to play bingo at Super D and at Legends.
Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:30 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936), followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00 am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
