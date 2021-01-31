Doris A. Wilson, age 96, of Yakima, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Fieldstone Memory Care. Doris was born November 30, 1924 to Paul and Betty (Finley) Thompson in Centralia, Washington.
Her family moved to Toppenish, Washington shortly after her birth. Doris was the oldest of five children and grew up on the family farm and attended school in Toppenish. Following high school graduation Doris went to business school and excelled in her classes. Doris met the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Wilson, at a grange dance in 1946. They were married on January 24, 1947 and moved to Grandview where their first daughter, Ellen, was born. In 1956 the Wilson family moved to Union Gap where Dick started an electrical contracting business. The family grew with the additions of Rodger and Cindy. Doris was instrumental in the growth and success of the family business but her family was her pride and joy. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Doris enjoyed the outdoors spending many weekends at the family cabin on Chinook Pass and vacations to several national parks. She enjoyed travel especially her trips to Italy and Hawaii. Gardening in her beautiful flower gardens was a favorite hobby. She was a sharp card player both poker and pinochle, and loved her weekly trips to Legends Casino. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
Doris is survived by her three children, son, Rodger Wilson and wife Laura of Ellensburg, daughters, Ellen McGuire and husband Tom of Seabeck, and Cindy Williams and husband Art of Yakima; brothers, Don Thompson and Bob Thompson; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilson; parents, and two sisters, Margaret Eglet and Betty Reed.
The family would like to extend a sincere “Thank You” to Michelle Perales and the Fieldstone Memory Care staff. The love and care they gave Doris during her stay was a great blessing to the entire family.
A private family service was held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A celebration of her life is planned at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Union Gospel Mission, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or any favorite charity.
