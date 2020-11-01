Our mother, Doreen Annetta (Gillis) Crow was born in Portland, Oregon on August 25th, 1931, to Harold Duncan and Ethel Doreen Gillis. She died August 22nd, 2020, three days short of her eighty-ninth birthday. A devout Catholic, Mom paid for her Catholic High School tuition by working at the Multnomah Library in Portland. She graduated from Providence Academy. After high school, Mom worked for Jantzen Sportswear as an executive secretary. While Dad was serving in WWII, his family moved next door to her family in Portland, so she literally married the boy next door in 1950. They moved to Eugene, for Dad to finish college. A short year in Seattle was followed by the move to Yakima in 1952, where they raised their five children. We were members of St. Paul Cathedral parish, the YMCA, and made weekly trips to the library. Mom instilled the love of faith, reading and good health in us all. Mom received the Golden Acorn Award in 1967 while leading as PTA President at Robertson Grade School. As a playground teacher at Robertson, Mom had no trouble keeping her own children accountable for their behavior. Her love of reading led her to A.C. Davis High School and McKinley Elementary Schools as a library aide. She worked at the Yakima Testing Lab in the summers. She ended her Yakima School District employment as an administrative assistant for Superintendent Warren Dean Starr. Mom and Dad moved to Edmonds in 1983 and were members of the Holy Rosary parish. Mom enjoyed music, reading, gardening, traveling to Canada, NY and San Francisco and spending time with family. As avid walkers they enjoyed the Art Walks in Edmonds, jazz festivals, and local theater. Mom was outgoing and friendly to her neighbors and anyone she met. She contracted Giant Cell Arteritis in 2009 and was blind the last eleven years of her life. Dad lovingly cared for Mom until his death in 2015. They were married for sixty-four years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother Denny Gillis of Eugene, Oregon, and our brother Larry. She is survived by sons David of San Francisco, Gregory of Yakima, Jon of Brooklyn, NY, her daughter Diana Boyle and son-in-law Kevin Boyle of Kirkland, WA, grandson Ryan Boyle of Edmonds, her brother Fred Gills and his wife Shirley of Tacoma, WA, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and burial was held at the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery on September 3rd.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In