Dora M Smith nee Ford was born July 9, 1926 in the Foxboro-Dewey area of rural Superior, Wisconsin, the youngest of seven siblings. She was in high school when World War Two stopped her education and the family moved to the Pacific Northwest. She spent time working as a welder on the Portland, Oregon shipyards. While on a family vacation to Grandview she met a young army soldier, Ray Smith, on furlough also visiting family. They begin writing letters to each other throughout the war.
Ray and Dora were married at Bethany Presbyterian Church, now Bethany Community Church, on June 7 1948. They built a home along the Rocky Ford area of Grandview where they raised apples, grapes, and row crops. They had three sons, Don, Tim, and Tom. Dora was a farm wife and mother throughout her life. She always had the noon dinner ready for all each day while raising her boys and helping on the farm. She worked for the senior chore service later in life but family was always first. Dora was a member of Bethany Community Church where she was a member of the women’s association, helped with funeral dinners, and assisted as needed.
Ray and Dora entered assisted care due to their declining health. First at Orchard House which later become Homestead and then to Just Like Home where she was residing upon her death July 26, 2020. Ray, her husband, passed away just weeks before their 68th year of marriage.
Dora has one surviving sister, Ethel Price of Keno, Oregon. Dora is survived by sons Tim (wife Robin) and Tom of Grandview; daughter-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Andy (wife Bri’Anna), Tyler, Cory Hipke (husband Kurt) all of Seattle and Roger (wife Kristina) of Wenatchee; three great-granddaughters, Evan and Matilde Smith and Nora Hipke of Seattle and one great grandson Quentin Smith of Wenatchee. Dora is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and many friends. Preceding Dora in death were her son Don, her siblings Charlie, Ed, Edith, Ralph, and Emma, her parents Arch and Alice Ford, and her husband, Ray Smith.
Dora will be laid to rest next to her husband Ray at the Grandview Cemetery. Donations may be made to Heartlinks Hospice Care who provided Dora with wonderful end of life care along with staff of Just Like Home, Homestead, and Orchard House. Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Dora’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home Ltd. & Crematory in care of arrangements.
