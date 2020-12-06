Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dora Lin Espinoza, 93, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Good Samaritan Health Care. She was born to Tiburcio “Jim” and Agustina (Luna) Espinoza on June 6, 1927 in Bismarck, North Dakota and was raised in Wapato, Washington.
Dora was a phenomenal cook and made the best chile verde! She helped open a restaurant in Lakewood, Washington with her older brother, Chester Espinoza and worked there at least 15 years before moving to Yakima, Washington.
Upon moving to Yakima, Dora was instrumental in the opening of Santiago’s Gourmet Restaurant on October 27, 1980 working as a head chef. It was then located at the old Mercy Penthouse on 2nd Street.
The Espinoza siblings had a strong bond. The annual Espinoza family reunions were a highlight of her life. She got to see her brothers and sisters who always made it a point to attend.
Dora was sustained by her strong Christian faith and her love for her friends, family and coworkers. She always exemplified gratitude. She was generous, always giving God thanks for her many blessings and her health with a smile, even in her last days.
Dora is survived by her three siblings: Henry, Lydia, and Joe Espinoza and her children: Lola, Eugene, Louie, Rick, Teresa, Norma, and Willie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tiburcio and Agustina Espinoza and siblings: Casey, Chester Frank, Jimmy, Tomasa, Nicolasa, Lucy, Mary, and Tina; and her children: Dora Lin and Molly.
No formal services will be held at this time. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
