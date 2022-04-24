Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Donna Thompson was born June 14, 1927, the second eldest of 10 children born to William Saunders and Lillian (Lyons) Saunders, at Orchardvale. She attended Orchardvale School until 1941, when the family moved to Bothell, WA, where Donna attended Bothell High School for a short time. She moved back to Orchardvale as a sophomore to live with an aunt and uncle and graduated from Granger High School in 1945.
Donna worked as a receptionist in Yakima at the Liberty Building. She was awarded a scholarship for nurses training at St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1948. She enjoyed school and especially liked surgical training. In August 1950 Donna married Weldon Thompson at Granger Presbyterian Church.
In 1954, the family moved to Renton, WA, where Weldon worked as a machinist. Together, Weldon and Donna cared for their young family and built a house in Maple Valley, doing most of the building themselves. In 1963, the family moved to Kennewick, WA, where Weldon worked at Hanford. Donna stayed home to finish raising the children and they all graduated from Kennewick schools. She participated in supporting school activities. She also enjoyed pottery and oil painting classes. She was an active member of the Kennewick Grange.
In retirement, Donna and Weldon moved to a home on the Naches River, in the vicinity of Nile, until Weldon passed in 2005. Donna lived her remaining years in Yakima.
Donna is survived by her children, Charlene Fitzgerald of Yakima, Janet Armes (Bill) of East Wenatchee, Karla Oravetz of Yakima, Darrell Thompson (Kyung) of Steilacoom, 6 grandchildren, Ryan and Katy Fitzgerald, David and Kendra Armes, and Ben and Jessica Oravetz, and one great-grandson, Axel Oravetz. Also surviving are her brother Herb Saunders of Olympia and sister Verna Saunders of Yakima. Preceding her in death are husband, Weldon Thompson, son-in-law Kevin Fitzgerald, and 7 siblings.
Donna will be missed greatly by family and friends.
