Donna Marie (Gist) Tuesley passed away on January 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Donna was born on September 11, 1931, in Yakima, the only child of Roy and Oleta Ione (Honea) Gist.
Donna grew up in a small house located at the “Y,” west of Naches. Her parents worked in the orchards so she spent her days with her maternal grandparents, Cecil and Mamie Honea, who doted on their first grandchild. She grew up in the Nile area, mushroom hunting and huckleberry picking with her parents and grandparents.
After graduating from Naches Valley High School, she worked part-time while attending YVCC as a bookkeeper at the Yakima Bindery and soon caught the eye of Richard P. (Dick) Tuesley, the owner’s son. His courting style included shooting staples from the sales department into the bookkeeping area. Luckily, no one was injured during these “attention-seeking” sessions. They were married for 46 years until Dick’s death in 2001. Donna always worked outside the home and enjoyed working in the Agricultural Extensions Service for Lorene Walker and Catherine Cesar in her early career. Donna was a legal secretary for Mark Fortier for over 30 years until her health ended her career.
Donna is survived by her sons Prescott (Elaine), Richard (Jeanie), Kerry (Linda) Tuesley and daughter Cindy (Don) Friedt. Her grandchildren include Jessica (Chris) Friedt-Spiller and Amy (Randy) Macomber, Kyle (Dee) Tuesley and Kelly (Ed) Petersen, Andrew and Sam Tuesley. She also has 3 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Petersen, Richard Jacob Macomber and Evelyn Tuesley.
A celebration of life will be held during Spring, Donna’s favorite time of year, when the flowers are blooming. A heart-felt thank you to all the caregivers who took care of Donna in the last few years and allowed her to live her life to the fullest. Also, special friends and traveling companions, Leigh and Nancy Lacey and Belle Schulz. Contributions may be made to the charity of choice or the Yakima Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In