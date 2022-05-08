Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Donna Marie (Brookman) Thornell, February 9, 1962 - April 24, 2022. Beloved daughter, sister, spouse, mother, and grandmother.
Donna was born on February 9, 1962 in Denver, Colorado to Ray and Mary Rita Brookman, the fifth of six children. She married Mark Thornell on June 28, 1980 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple for time and all eternity.
Donna lived a life of love and dedication to her family. Her marriage to a career Naval Officer was full of joy and challenges as she fulfilled all parenting responsibilities during frequent deployments, postings, and overseas assignments. Throughout which she raised four children to become confident and independent adults. Multiple cross-country PCS moves became family adventures and her family delighted in exploration of new locales. With each move, Donna rapidly and efficiently transformed basic living quarters into homes filled with love, laughter, compassion, and joy. Decorating each with her most valued treasures… family pictures. Donna was selflessly dedicated to her spouse, children, and grandchildren, who filled the center of all of her thoughts and actions. She reveled in their accomplishments and constantly nurtured their growth. In all things, the needs of her children and grandchildren were her priorities. Donna had a great love of music and was an accomplished flutist, as well as a lover of swimming, sunshine, dogs, horses, home art projects, and her devoted faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Donna is immediately survived by her spouse, Mark Thornell, their children, and grandchildren; son Brandon Thornell with spouse Crystal and sons Matthew and Thomas; son Benjamin Thornell with spouse Rebecca; son Joshua Thornell with spouse Nicole and daughter Mackenzie; daughter Lindsay (Thornell) Eggers with spouse Kyle, son Andrew, and daughters Avery and Emilia.
Donna resided in Poulsbo, WA for 16 years, while her husband completed his naval career, prior to moving to Yakima, WA. Her funeral services will be held in Yakima with a viewing at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on May 13, 2022 from 4-8 pm. Her funeral service will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building on 72nd Ave at 10 am on May 14, 2022, with a burial at West Hills Memorial Park to follow.
Donna’s family wish to thank all who supported and prayed for Donna in the final stages of her earthly journey. Your prayers and compassionate service buoyed Donna and her family through an extremely difficult period of time.
