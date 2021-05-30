Donna Louise Prather Nalley

Donna Nalley, a lifelong resident of the Selah area, passed away Monday, May 24th, 2021. She is survived by her husband and best friend Ambrose (Jr.) of 70 years, brother Larray, beloved children Danny, Cathy, Jimmy and Sue, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son David, granddaughter Megan and brothers Robert, Jerald and Kenneth.
Donna was born November 20, 1934 in Yakima, and attended Selah schools where she participated on the Tumbling Team.
She met Jr. roller skating. They were married in June 1951. Donna was an outstanding wife, mother, homemaker and hostess for all family and friend gatherings. She enthusiastically supported her children by leading Cub Scouts, Camp Fire and 4-H. Donna volunteered in their classrooms, on field trips and all sporting events, home and away. She was a seamstress, making clothing for many family members.
Donna attended Griffen Business College, earned an AA in Accounting and became a valued employee at Yakima County Assessors Office for 25 years.
In retirement, she and Jr. traveled, visiting every state in the union as well as Mexico and Canada. Their favorite fishing place was on Vancouver Island.
Donna’s genealogy hobby blossomed on these travels, allowing her to meet numerous relatives, acquire invaluable documentation and to collect family stories.
They spent 20 wonderful winters in Arizona making friends from around the world. Other seasons were spent attending grandchildren activities like dance recitals, sporting events and camping with family and friends.
Donna was loved and will be missed.
