Donna Lee Smith (McGrath) lost her 3 year battle with dementia on March 4, 2020. She was 75. She was born in Seattle and raised in Yakima. Donna is survived by her brothers, Bill Richards (Barbara), Larry McGrath, and Darrell McGrath, sister, Darlene Jennings (Lee), and nieces and nephews, and goddaughter, Genevieve Hock (Chris) and her children who called Donna grandma. Donna was a very talented woman, singing with a local band while still in high school. She joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1963 after graduating from Davis High School, serving until 1964. She was a SP4. She was very successful throughout her challenging careers from Washington to California. She moved back home in 2012, later to Kennewick where she passed.
We are most grateful to Genevieve for her care of Donna these past few years. We are also grateful to Three Rivers Place in Kennewick which she called home the past year, and are appreciative of the hospice care she received.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In