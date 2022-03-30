Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Donna Lee Delk, age 78, passed away quietly on March 22, 2022 at Cottage in the Meadow with her adoring husband of 32 years by her side. Donna was born on February 2, 1944 in Tacoma, WA to Claude and Rose Motter.
Donna and her husband were fortunate enough to spend their years together traveling the world. They spent most of their winters in warm climates including Bali, New Zealand, Central America, the Mediterranean and Hawaii. They often spent the fall months traveling the back roads of the US including all 50 states and 9 Canadian provinces. Donna loved the fall foliage of New England and hiking the hills of Scotland. Her favorite US places to visit were upstate New York and the coast of Maine.
Donna’s passions were gardening, decorating and cleaning. She created beautiful gardens in every home they owned including the Tudor home they built together on the western shores of Puget Sound on Key Peninsula, where they lived for 27 years. She loved watching the sunsets across the water and walking the beach to collect seashells and eagle feathers. Donna loved to clean. She kept her homes and cars spotless and picked up litter wherever she saw it. She and her husband Dave also adopted a road on the Key Peninsula, which they maintained for 27 years. She also enjoyed yoga, antiquing and preferred the countryside over the city.
Donna was an extremely devoted, giving, thoughtful, loving and private person. Always putting others before herself. She will surely be missed by those lucky people who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Donna is survived by her husband David K. Delk, her sons Todd ( Pauli) Martin, Kelly Martin; her step daughters, Savanah Kent and LeeAnn Delk; her grandchildren Drew Martin, Josh Molineux, Megan Farley, Chelsea McCrone, Caitlyn McCrone and 4 great-grandchildren.
A family memorial celebration will be held at Rainier Memorial Center, on March 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
