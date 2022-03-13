Valley Hills Funeral Home
Donna L. Thompson, 82, died March 9th, 2022 at home with her family. She was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska December 26, 1939 daughter of Lee and Ethel Sams. Donna graduated from Selah class of ’57 and soon after met Stewart N. Thompson of Naches and married April 4th, 1958. Donna enjoyed camping, spending time outside watching birds, and flower gardening. They were snow birds for many years and very much enjoyed going to Yuma, Arizona.
Donna is survived by her two children, son Dan Thompson and his wife Sherrie, and daughter Dianna and her husband Scott Jones, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Carolyn Queen and Elaine Simons. She is preceded in death by husband Stewart N. Thompson, parents Lee and Ethel Sams, and two grandchildren, Michael and Andrew Jones. There will be a viewing Friday, March 18th, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane). Saturday, March 19th at 11 a.m. there will be a graveside service at Wenas Cemetery with a reception at Scott and Dianna’s immediately following the graveside service. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
