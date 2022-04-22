Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Donna Joanna (Axtell) Barrett, age 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Donna was born in Tacoma Washington March 3, 1933 to Nellie (Webb) and Theodore Axtell. She completed the family, being the youngest of four children. Her cherished brothers and sister were Theodore (Ted) Axtell, George Levi (Lee) Axtell, and Nellie Lu (Axtell) Brimhall
She grew up in Steilacoom, Washington, where at 4 years old she lost her father to death. Her mother was a saint and raised the four children on her own with a lot of hard work and an exceptional amount of love.
Donna attended elementary school in Steilacoom and went on to attend and graduate from Clover Park High School in Lakewood, Washington. She participated in tennis and basketball, and had jobs being a soda jerk and working at the theater. She enjoyed playing the piano, ice skating, and loved her pets. After graduation she worked for Civil Service as a typist at Fort Lewis.
Donna married her high school sweetheart August (Gus) Barrett May 24, 1952, in Tacoma, Washington. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in May 2019, with Gus passing away the following November. They lived in many different places, never moving out of Washington State. She gave birth to 6 children, and was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was involved in her community, serving in PTA, Cub Scouts, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served as organist for years, along with many other callings.
She enjoyed camping, bowling, sewing, knitting, Hen parties, square and round dancing, decorating her home, playing the piano, serving others, and many activities with her family.
Donna is survived by her children, Debbie (Chuck) Caruthers, Dan Barrett, Connie (Mark) Soptich, Carrie (Lee) Soptich, and Tammie (Loren) Bonsen.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3:00 pm, in Selah, Washington, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Keith and Keith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
