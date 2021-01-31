Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
In loving memory of Donna Joan Barlow who passed into the arms of her Lord on January 26, 2021. Donna was born on November 2, 1935 to her parents, Ida Mae and DeEstine Bordwell and grew up in Selah, WA, graduating from Selah High School in 1953 where she lettered in tennis all four years and where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Eugene F. Barlow (husband of 66 years). Donna went to work immediately after high school at Selah State Bank. She spent most of her career in the field of banking, where she met her lifelong friend Marita Osborn. She finished her banking career at Pioneer Bank where she was a loan officer and Vice President.
Donna and Gene, expressed on many occasions that their greatest memories and joy of life were spending time together with family at summer BBQs, holidays, and birthdays. Donna loved her children and grandchildren deeply.
Donna had a cherished wisdom that she shared quietly through patience, modeling, and loving direction (especially how to steward finances appropriately). Donna was strong and faithful with her dedication to love family and God. She and Gene were active attenders of the Westside Church. Donna is survived by her husband Eugene, two sons, Mark (wife Kerry-Ann), and David, and one daughter, AnnMarie Ross (husband Tom). She has eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Her family will miss her greatly, but as stated in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14, “Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him.”
