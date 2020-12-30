Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Donna Jean Keith, 86, died December 26, in Dallas, Texas. Born on October 24, 1934, in Walla Walla, WA, she was the daughter of Donald and Melva Keith. She was raised and educated in Yakima, WA, graduating from Yakima High School in 1952. She graduated from Washington State University in 1956 where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She married Allen Perry in Yakima, WA and following his military service and a brief time in the Seattle area they moved to Yakima. They moved to Spokane in 1971 and then moved to Dallas, TX in 1977 where she was involved in real estate for many years. She was a member of Richardson United Methodist Church and the PEO sisterhood.
She is survived by her 2 sons, Keith Perry and Kevin Perry, Dallas; her sister, Lyndal Davis and her brother, Royal Keith, both of Yakima; and 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
