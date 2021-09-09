Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Donna D. Butler, 84, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021 after several years of decline due to Alzheimer’s.
Donna was born on September 21, 1936 to Marion Schaal and George Patton in Boise, ID. She was raised by her grandparents Molly and Ed Schaal. After graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1954, she and Bob wed, going on to have 4 boys: Rocky, David, Alan and Michael.
In 1972 Donna went on to study nursing and became an LPN. She spent many years caring for patients in several nursing homes across the state.
Donna was known as a caring and supportive mother and wife. Whether that was attending her son’s sporting events or musical performances, volunteering as a Den Mother, or keeping a hot meal on the table while Bob was working, she made it her mission to bring joy to the lives of her family.
Donna was a dedicated yard sale shopper, and when she wasn’t filling her home with knick-knacks and cranberry glass, she could be found in her kitchen canning or traveling with Bob and their Buckhorn friends. We will miss her greatly.
Donna was predeceased by her parents and siblings and her grandson Nick. She is survived by her husband Bob, sons Rocky (Robin), David, Alan (Lori), and Michael (Johnna), half-brother Eugene Johnson (Marcia), nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice or your local Alzheimer’s Association.
There will be a public visitation Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 10, 2021 also at the Rainier Memorial Center at 10:00 a.m. Committal is at Terrace Heights Memorial Park immediately following. Langevin El Paraiso Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
