Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our Mother, Donna Abella, 83, formerly from Wapato, passed peacefully on June 15, 2020, in Sunnyside, WA. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Abella, sister Patricia Castle. She is survived by her four children, Daren (Wendi) Abella, Suzanne Abella (Jim Wabaunsee), Mark Abella, and Kimberly Abella-Cree; seven grandchildren, Rolando (Elizabeth) Fernandez, Kalee and Kelsey Abella, Foi and Anthony Malaki, Savannah and Chandler Cree, and eight great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no services. I would like to thank Sunnyside Assisted Living Staff for the kindness and care you gave my mother. Sunnyside Hospice, for your support, kindness and shoulder when it was needed. Words can never express my gratitude.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In