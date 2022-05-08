Rainier Memorial Center
Devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Donn Homer Hinkle, 72, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Donn was born November 30, 1949, in Yakima, Washington, to Homer and Mary Hinkle. Donn grew up in Union Gap and graduated high school at Eisenhower High School. Donn briefly attended Yakima Valley Community College before being drafted into the military, where he served in the Army. In 1970, Donn was sent to basic training in Fort Ord, California. Donn served on active duty in the Vietnam War for one year. In 1972 he received an honorable discharge and returned to Yakima.
Donn married Glenda B. Lykins on May 13, 1972. The two were inseparable, lifelong companions. Together, they had one son, Brian Hinkle.
For almost 30 years, Donn worked at the Yakima Herald-Republic, as the Distribution Supervisor and Fleet Manager. He was solely responsible for getting the daily newspaper to the Yakima Valley for three decades.
Besides spending time with family, Donn had a passion for car racing, vehicles, bird hunting, fishing, camping, and baseball. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time doing lawn work and landscaping around his house.
Donn is survived by his wife, Glenda Hinkle; son, Brian Hinkle; daughter-in-law, Misty Hinkle; grandson, Jason Hinkle; and brother-in-law, Martin Lykins.
Donn will be greatly missed by those who had the opportunity to be a part of his life.
