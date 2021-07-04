Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Donald Wesley Gano passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, at Memorial Hospital in Yakima WA on June 30, 2021. He was born in Yakima to Jay and Katherine (Gillette) Gano on January 19, 1934.
Don met his soul mate, Josephine Mattson, when they were 13. They both attended Yakima High School, and he graduated in 1952. They were married at Central Lutheran Church in 1954 and remained so, happily, until Josephine’s death in 2000. Don went to Central Washington College of Education, now Central Washington University and received his BA in Education in 1956. While there, he joined ROTC and subsequently reported for active duty in the USAF February 21, 1957. Don and his family spent the next 20 1/2 years traveling the United States and the World, living in Holland for 5 years and the Philippines for 2. He spent a year of remote duty in Thailand, where he was stationed with members of the Australian Air Force and spoke animatedly of his first experience overseas as a young officer. Dad was a weapons systems officer (back seat), in the F101 and F4 aircraft. He retired a Major on August 31, 1977.
Don moved back to Yakima and found a home near his parent’s house and began his second career as a refrigeration technician at Shields Bag and Printing after attending school at Perry Technical Institute. He worked for another 10 years while he and Josephine made their new home and finished raising their children. Don was an avid gardener and especially loved growing tomatoes. He built a greenhouse on the back of his house so he could nurse his own seedlings. He planted fruit trees and raspberries in his garden and grew all kinds of vegetables, harvesting black eyed peas for New Year’s Day dinner each year. His greenhouse was also a solar collector that he connected to his HVAC system to reduce energy consumption and cost. Don enjoyed fishing and camping and spent many summers in Canada with his son and other family members.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his brothers, Jan, Dean, and Kenneth; his children Pamela (Ronald Jr.) Larin, Lisa (Kristan) Engvall, Darren (Michelle) Gano, and Marci (David) Mitts; his grandchildren Brenna (Clifford) Winn, Ronald (Sabrina) Larin III, and Nathan (Amanda) Gano; his great-grandchildren Ronald IV, Charlotte, and Lucy; and his companion of 14 years, Eunice Koeppe.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Tahoma Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the VFW. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be share at www.keithandkeith.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In