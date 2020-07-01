Valley Hills Funeral Home
Donald “Thunder” Lance Elwell was called home to OUR Creator on June 9, 2020.
Don was born in Toppenish, Washington on the 19th of October of 1961.
Ones who preceded him are his parents: Oren Elwell Sr. & Nina Umtuch Elwell; sisters: Sylvia Paul, Addie Paul, Corrine Elwell Yallup and Shirley Elwell; brothers: Frank Elwell, and Oren “Tooterman” Elwell Jr.; nieces & nephews: Jody & Nina Peters, Kanim Paul and Edward Calflooking and Oren Elwell III.
Survived by: sister, Sonia Peters and brother, Russell Elwell along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Services will be restricted to family only on Wednesday, 7/1/2020, and time will be determined, when coming back from Seattle to go DIRECTLY TO Umtuch-Logie Cemetery in Toppenish, Washington.
