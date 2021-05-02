Donald Robert Ley

September 9, 1939 - March 5, 2021
Don passed away at his home in Bellingham, on March 5, 2021 at age 81, with his loving wife, Lynne, by his side.
Born in Yakima on September 9, 1939, the son of Bud and Teresa Ley.
He attended St. Paul’s Grade School and then onto Marquette High School, graduating with the class of 1957. He spent several summers working for the Forest Service, residing in the fire look-out stations in the beautiful Cascade Mountains.
Don attended Washington State University for a year and then transferred to the University of Washington, earning his degree in accounting, with honors in 1964, and becoming a CPA.
He married Sandra Wood in 1961 and they made their home in the Seattle area. After completing college, Don went to work for a Bellevue accounting firm, where he worked for about 6 years before deciding he wanted to change his course and explore the world. Selling nearly everything they owned, Don and Sandy, with packs on their backs, began their journey, traveling around a good part of this world, for 1 and a half years. After 16 years of marriage Don and Sandy decided to go their separate ways but remained the best of friends throughout his life.
In the mid ‘80’s Don was co-founder of Leyline, a center for spiritual practice in Vancouver, B.C., teaching meditation and energy healing methods. During that time, he met a very special Canadian lady, Lynne Brisdon. After many blissful years together, they married in Bellingham on March 20, 2006. Together they enjoyed camping trips in the great Pacific Northwest and riding their Harley Davidsons to their favorite destinations, and making stops along the way to visit family and friends.
Don loved people and life and he lived it to the fullest. He was a great listener and genuinely cared about people and what they had to say.
In his quiet, soft spoken, but powerful way, he made a big impact in many people’s lives and was well loved and respected by so many. He will be missed, beyond measure, by his family, his many friends and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Don is survived by his wife Lynne Brisdon and her daughter Sara, his sister Judy Warninger (Ron) of Yakima, nephews, Eric Horner (Melanie) and Ryan Horner (Susan), nieces, Lisa Center (Charlie), Sandy Garza, Joni Kemmer (Mike), Triana Sherman, great nephews and nieces and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Sherman, 2017.
There will be a celebration of life, for family and friends, in Bellingham, this coming summer. Date to be announced.
Donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation online at whatcomhospice.org.
