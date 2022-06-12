Donald Richard Sterbenz

Don passed away at home on December 18, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born to Albert Carl and Mary (Raab) Sterbenz on December 9, 1947 in Sunnyside, Washington.
Don grew up in Mabton, Washington and graduated from Mabton High School, class of 1966. After graduating he moved to Renton, Washington, and went to work for Sears, beginning his lifelong career as a mechanic. Don married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Grimsley, in 1968. In 1971 they moved back to Yakima, where Don worked for Les Schwab Tires in the alignment shop. Over the years, Don worked on many friends, neighbors, and family member's vehicles.
Don loved going to the Nascar races in Phoenix and Las Vegas, and car shows, and swap meets in Oregon, Washington, and Nevada.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, John, sisters, Edna and her husband, Bill Wilcox, Betty and her husband, Bob Harris, and Helen Lavachek.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, daughter, Lisa, son, Jason and his wife, Cathy, grandsons, Trenton and Blake, granddaughters, Ella and Heidi, brother, Joe and his wife, Betty and his brother, Mike, brother-in-law, Maurice Lavachek, and sister-in-law, Phyllis "Bush" Sterbenz.
Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend.
Rest in peace, "Big D." We will miss you and love you forever.
Brookside is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in