Donald Ray Gordon, son of Andy and Rose Gordon, was born April 6, 1952 in Auburn, CA. He passed peacefully with his wife Peggy by his side at 9:36 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Springfield MO at the age of 69.
Don was a longtime trucker, hauling produce as well as a trencher operator in the state of Washington. He had many great jobs along the way. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. While health issues limited him, his wife Peggy kept him strong, even bringing him to Washington one more time in June, for the Gordon Famliy Reunion. Our dearest Peggy we are so thankful for all your love and support for Don. We will always hear him say “Thank you Baby” While the list goes on, we still hold memories inside, we will always think of you and miss you.
Our beloved Don was a charismatic and fun-loving person. He loved his Price is Right and Nascar, and watched WWE wrestling at a volume of 47. He also had a playful side, just ask his wife of 30 years. He would sneak raw eggs into easter shenanigans and had the best funny faces. If you said I love you, bye, his response was “OK BBBBYEEE.” Our best memories were of his dancing, his thumb snap. Foot twist, hip dance drew everyone’s attention. Not to mention his son Chris singing “My Little Teddy Bear” while his dad danced for all to see at the country rock. Don you left us too soon, the world won’t be the same without you! Everyone is absolutely heart broken, we love you so much Donald Ray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Donnie Gordon, a great-grandson, Aaden Clayton; two brothers, Arnold Gordon and Ronald Gordon; his in-laws Bud and Annie Alexander; two sisters in law, Elizabeth Gordon, and Debra Duffy; and “his brother from another mother,” Billy Braudrick.
Survivors include his wife Peggy, three children and their spouses, Chris and Shalla Gordon of Moxee, WA, Holly and Dan Baker and Cory and Jessica Renner of Marshfield, MO; 12 grandchildren: Heather (Cody) Clayton, DJ (Vicky) Gordon, Taylor (Craig) Johnston, Nevada (Jacob) Carlson, Sadie Gordon, Keree (Brandon) Williams, and Cassidy of WA; Lillian McCormick, Emery McCormick, J.R Renner, Grayson Renner and Willow Baker of MO; 1 honorary grandson, Drew Gordon; seven great-grandchildren; one sister and her husband, Leaona (Irene) and Mike Mason of Naches, WA, one brother and his wife, Kevin and Nancy Gordon of Nisqually, WA, sister-in-law Peggy Gordon of Yakima, WA, daughter-in-law Lynette Gordon of Selah, WA, Peggy’s sisters and brothers, Vickie Alexander, Chuck Alexander, Scott Alexander and Ronda Gardner of Marshfield, MO; and many other relatives and friends.
Our family lost an amazing man. Father (PA), Brother, Husband, Grandpa, Pappi, Great Grandpa, Father-In-law, and Uncle. We will miss your talks, laughs, smiles and goofy ways! Till we meet again enjoy fishing, hunting, and dancing in Heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, 3:00 pm at the home of Andy and Poppy Gordon’s, 770 Potter Rd., Tieton, WA. We welcome all of Don’s friends and family to come share their stories of a great man.
