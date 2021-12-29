Valley Hills Funeral Home
A Yakima Valley icon has suddenly passed away from ongoing health issues. Donald M Holmes, owner/founder of Don’s Dry Dock Marina was a huge contributor and active member in many organizations throughout the Yakima Valley. He was one of the founding members of the Yakima County Crime Stoppers, also a member of Yakima County Search and Rescue, and he also provided and maintained a pontoon boat for the Prime Time Kids. He ran Don’s Dry Dock Marina for more than 35 years with his wife June and sons Dan and Dave, his granddaughter Amanda and her husband Neal.
Donald Martin Holmes, 76, was born in Yakima, Washington to William J and Virginia L Holmes. They moved to their forever home in Selah, Washington in 1951 when Don was just under 6 years old. He attended Selah schools.
Don drove semi-truck for several years, including the North Slopes of Alaska before moving back to Yakima and beginning his career in the boating industry.
During his time in the boating industry, he was a Brunswick board member for Force/Mariner/Mercury and Mercruiser.
He is survived by his wife June, sons Dan Holmes – Jenice, Dave Holmes – Tanja, brother Steve Holmes – Robin, Susana Boateng, Joy Mclaughlin-Bill, Judy Norman-Butch, Linda Murray, Jimmy Jones-Donna, Barbara Denton-Stan, grandchildren Amanda – Neal Towle, Derek Holmes – Laura, Ryan Holmes – Melissa, Josh Patnode – Brittney, Janae Sawess – Sean, Kandyce Alley, Samantha Holmes, Sunnie Johnson – Robert, Kayse – Jase Craig, Mychael Kirkpatrick, Ashlyn Kirkpatrick and 29 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Bill Holmes, mother Virginia, brother David Holmes, sister Kit Jones, Alvin and Bertie Jones, Brian Fargher, and great-grandsons Jesse Alan Holmes and Buckley Rylan Patnode.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s or to a charity of your choice. Thank you. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
