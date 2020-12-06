December 10, 1931 - November 27, 2020
Donald Malen Jones went home to Jesus on November 27, 2020 at age 88.
Donald was born to parents Lawrence Malen and Jessie Lou Jones on December 10, 1931 in Eufaula, OK.
Donald met his wife Shirley in 1953 at the Church of Christ on 4th & B in Yakima, WA. They married December 18, 1953 and went on to have 3 children: Johnny Ray, Starla Dawn, and Ricky Don.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Donald also enjoyed attending worship, leading Bible studies, traveling, fishing, family gatherings, and going to potlucks.
Throughout his entire life Donald held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.
Donald joins his parents Lawrence and Jessie, brother Robert, and sons John and Rick in Heaven, along with many other family members and close friends.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Starla and son in law Tony, 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services for Don Jones will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. Attendance is very limited, so Keith & Keith will be live streaming the service via Facebook. You can access the link https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/yakima-wa/donald-jones-9921665 then click on “join livestream.” This will take you to the Facebook page. Concluding services with full military honors will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
