We have lost a great man. Donald Loran Desallier, 76, passed away August 15, 2021 at his home in Yakima, WA after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by the love of his family. Don was born in Yakima January 5, 1945.
After graduating from Bainbridge High School in 1963, he joined the army and served in Korea.
In his interesting work life, Don worked on farms, in hops, had his own cleaning business, was a car salesman, a Home Depot associate, installed irrigation systems in Saudi Arabia, and was a mechanic in food warehouses. In 1992, Don started as a maintenance man at Lake Aspen Apartments in Yakima. For the last 20 plus years, Don worked for Bortons as the maintenance supervisor for their apartment complexes. Don loved this work and the people he worked with. They became his second family.
Prior to moving to Yakima, Don made his home in Grandview where he, his wife, daughter and stepdaughter had a little farm full of animals and acres of alfalfa to care for.
Don’s favorite activities included family gatherings where he could barbeque for everyone. He loved working in his yard planting flowers, remodeling or fixing anything he could get his hands on, shopping at Home Depot, and traveling. He visited Costa Rica and Panama. His last trip was to Las Vegas in June where several family members joined in as a surprise.
Don overcame many difficult obstacles in his life. He carried on, not letting them discourage him from his chosen path.
Don is survived by his wife of 35 years Julie Loomis, daughter Shelly Freeze (Jason), stepdaughter Toni Fogli, stepson Marty Fogli (Rochelle), grandchildren David Rudd (Ashli), Jaclynn Biggers (Catlin), Amy Hamilton (Chris), great-granddaughters Lilye Bodden, Izabella Biggers, siblings Vida Johansen (Ross), Colin Carson (Teresa) and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his father Theodore Desallier, mother Violet Carson, siblings Ted, Robert and Mary. Sadly, his comrade in the fight against cancer, brother-in-law Bill Priest, passed away just four days before Don. Funeral Home will fill in details of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Don’s name to a Veteran’s or cancer help group of your choice.
The family would like to thank Selah Family Medicine, North Star Lodge, Heartlinks Hospice and Aveanna Healthcare for responding so quickly and so well in this time of fast moving crisis.
Don was well loved and will be missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
