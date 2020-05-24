Donald Lee Kerr

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Donald (Don) Lee Kerr, 84, of Yakima, went to be with the Lord, Monday, May 18th, 2020. Don was born on November 4th, 1935 in Hoxie, Kansas to Floyd and Elaine Kerr. Don grew up in McCleary, WA and moved to Yakima in junior high and attended Franklin Junior High School, and graduated from Yakima High School. After graduation, Don proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years and two years in the Navy reserves.
In 1959, Don met his wife of 60 years, Marlys Ann Boucher. The two were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on January 30th, 1960. Don and Marlys have been faithful parishioners at St Paul Cathedral for the past 60 years. Don worked for the City of Yakima for 28 years and retired in 1994.
Don was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was best known for his gregarious personality and love for practical jokes. He lived a simple life and enjoyed God’s beauty and was most happy sitting in the hills around a campfire, fishing, motorcycle riding and being surrounded by family and friends. Don was a selfless pillar to his family and a well of generosity and kindness that was felt by all that encountered him. He had many friends and was the first to lend a hand to someone in need. Don had the gift of loving others unconditionally and demonstrated this throughout his life. He was also known for his famous BBQ’s with family and friends that involved lots of laughter and storytelling! He especially loved sharing his tales of traveling the world aboard Navy aircraft carriers where mischievousness frequently followed.
Don was survived by his loving wife of 60 years Marlys; son Gary (Kim) Kerr of Yakima, daughter Karen (Mike) Parrish of Seattle, daughter Sandy Kerr of Yakima and six grandchildren, Tanya Lamp, Nicole Baker, Josh Aguilar, Grant Kerr, Brandon Parrish and Noah Kerr, and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Lamp, Bennett Baker and Joelle Baker.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Elaine Kerr. A private service will be held with immediate family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In