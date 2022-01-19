Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Donald L. Young, 83, of Yakima passed on to be with Our Lord, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
Donald was born August 30, 1938 in Thornfield, MO to Sallie (Johnson) and Glenn Stone. He moved to Yakima with his family when he was a young boy. Donald was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed everything about the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and watching wildlife.
Donald is survived by his five children: Rick Young and wife Shirley, Donna Febus and husband Toby, James Ward, Janet Hlavacek and husband Dale, and Carol Goldsmith and husband, and his wife Mary Young, all of Yakima; and multiple grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Sallie Young, brothers Boyd Young, Chuck Young, Murle Young, Randy Young, and Mark Young.
Celebration of life services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2807 Terrace Heights Dr., Yakima, WA 98901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in