Donald L. Thompson was born December 10, 1957, and died August 11, 2020, in Yakima. His unexpected death resulted from complications following surgery. Don had a difficult life, but overcame many obstacles with grit and grace. He had been sober for over 30 years.
As a young man he proudly joined the United States Army, and was a lifelong patriotic American. His community of friends loved and supported him, and he loved us back. Don will be missed and remembered by many, who are grateful that he is now at peace and no longer in pain.
He is survived by his aunt Joyce and uncle Bill Monfort, aunt Coleen Mitchell, his cousin Brenda Porter, and a daughter and son.
Due to the pandemic there will be no gathering at this time. Memorials may be made to NAMI or the Yakima Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In