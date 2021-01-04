Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Donald L. Singleton passed away at Cottage by the Meadow 12-29-20 with his family by his side. He was born in Kansas on 8-2-27 to Barney Singleton and Myrtle Stokes Singleton. His family moved to Selah, WA, where they made their home. Dad met our Mom Lori Peace at a very young age and after a long pursue (by Mom), they married.
Dad joined the Navy in World War II and was stationed in San Diego until his honorable discharge. When he returned to Selah, Dad and Mom moved to Alaska to make their home, where dad found another love of Alaska and truck driving. He worked on the Alaskan pipeline. He could never tell Mom no so he never knew what animal awaited him on our little farm when he returned from leave on the pipeline. After his 1st retirement from the pipeline, he owned and operated the Selah Texaco and later maintained the Selah Civic Center into his 70’s.
Dad was a good man, Dad and Papa with a strong work ethic. After his 3rd retirement, he took on a job he enjoyed most until the very end, his lawn, garden and grapes. Every year he made sure the family and neighbors had a bucket of grapes and veggies. We hope God has a two-seated lawn mower waiting for him and Mom. They were married for over 50 years and she has been waiting for him for 17 years. His card, fishing and hunting buddies are waiting for him; Red and Dot Taylor, Forrest and Rosy Thompson, here comes the card cheater.
He leaves behind his son Mike Singleton, daughters Michelle (Joe) Tucker, Sheila (Don) Wolfe. His grandchildren Matt Singleton, Brandy Singleton, Donnie Wolfe (Leesha), Jenna Wolfe (Cory), Sheena Ennis (Anthony). His greats Jaden, Adel, Aspen, Seth, Sara, Wyatt and Waylon who he loved so much. He also will be missed by his caregiver Tiffany Garcia Johnson and his kitty and companion Suzy. He is preceded in death by his wife Lori, father and mother his six sister and brother. Thank you to Cottage by the Meadow and the 5th floor nursing staff at Memorial Hospital.
Viewing is planned for Tuesday, January 5, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Wenas Cemetery. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
