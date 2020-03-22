Donald (Keith) Kingsbury

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Donald (Keith) was born in Grafton, North Dakota on January 28, 1929 to Albert and Clara Bjelda Kingsbury. Clara died when Keith was five and Albert and Keith moved to Yakima. Albert adopted Keith’s cousin Virgil and he joined the family in Yakima. Keith graduated from Davis High School in Yakima in 1947. He then moved to New York City to study at the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society for several years. He then became a missionary and was sent to Guatemala. He traveled throughout Latin America and became fluent in Spanish. After living in Guatemala for several years he returned to Yakima to care for his dying father. After Albert passed Keith met and married Leona Katherine Hecker. Soon his two children Clare Ann and Richard joined the family.
Keith worked for the Bon Marche in downtown Yakima for many years. He then packed up the family and moved to California where he helped start the Rug Doctor Company. Keith was instrumental in the great success of the Rug Doctor. Keith worked for the Rug Doctor for many years and retired in 1994. Keith and Leona then returned to Yakima to enjoy their retirement years and be with family. Keith loved to cook and garden. You would frequently find him puttering around in his yard watering his plants. He was also an elder in several different Jehovah’s Witness Congregations in Yakima for many years.
Keith was predeceased by his loving wife Leona in 2008. He leaves behind his daughter Clare Ann (Michael) and his son Richard. He also leaves behind a granddaughter, Jaime Lynn Medeiros (Kenneth), and two grandsons, Jeremy Montano and Brandon Kingsbury (Crystal), and his beloved great-granddaughter Angelina Medeiros and Brandon’s three sons.
Keith spent the last two and half years at the Crescent Nursing Home in Yakima under their wonderful care. The family would also like to thank Cottage in The Meadow where he received hospice care, and also John Fant for being Keith’s dear friend and staying with him to the end.
Keith will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. A pending Memorial Service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com for service updates and condolences.
