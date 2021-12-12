Donald John Thaxton

Donald Thaxton, a military Veteran, retired Deputy with Yakima Sheriff’s Office, and longtime resident of Yakima, WA, passed away on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 at the age of 90.
Don was a Cajun born in New Orleans, LA. In Kindergarten he met his future life-long sweetheart, Sydney. They were schoolmates, high school sweethearts, and later married in 1950. (Truly a lifetime.)
Don served with distinction in Korea as a Marine/Explosives & Demolitions Expert, earning multiple military decorations including the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and surviving behind enemy lines for 5 days before making back to US troops. He reenlisted in the Army Military Police where he was accommodated by the Korean government and was in charge of guarding the Panmunjom Peace Talks. Many a funny story about that.
He spent 22 years in the Army MPs, earning multiple accommodations, at various assignments, including Hanau, Germany during the Cold War, earning honors from the Polish and German govts., and settling finally as the First Sergeant at the Yakima Training Center, until retirement.
He was the ultimate outdoorsman (often serving as a guide for military generals), an expert marksman (both rifle and pistol), tracker, hunter, fisherman, had a national champion hunting dog, and sportsman of the year in 1964. Even filming with the “American Sportsman” TV Show.
Upon military retirement, he went to work for the Dept. of Game as a Game Warden, and as a Deputy/Detective for Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. He was eventually appointed a Game Warden for life, the only one in state history. He served as the founding President of the Yakima County Deputy Sheriff’s Assn., helping to implement the original ORV and K-9 units, and teaching explosives classes. He served as a Homicide Detective and Munitions Expert on many high-profile cases. He was injured in the line of duty twice while working for YSO, retiring in the mid 1980’s.
Upon retirement, Don recommitted his life to Christ, and was devoted to his church, his family, and his grandchildren. He loved telling funny stories about his eventful life, and growing up in the south. He ended every conversation with “God Bless.” He enjoyed bringing apples to others, and made sure he always had a bag of suckers to give out everywhere he went.
Don is survived by his wife of 71 years, Sydney; his 4 children: Suzette (Tom) Carlson, Eric (Cathy) Thaxton, Lorene (Ken Lawson) Thaxton, Kathleen (Brenda) Blakk; 9 grandchildren: Todd Carlson, Casey Thaxton (Amanda), Kara Carlson (John), Evan Brestar (Melissa), Jeffrey Thaxton (Brianna), Taylor Nyberg (Kyle), David Thaxton (Danielle), Talia Brestar (Julian), Stephen Thaxton, and 18 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dr. Gabriel Lascar for being such a great physician and close friend.
Don is already missed, but he always said, “Don’t cry for me, I’ll be in heaven.” Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Langevin El Paraiso, www.lepfuneralhome.com.
