Donald H. “Hobie” Bond died October 1, 2021, of congestive heart failure. He was a man with a wonderful mind, a great heart and a fresh and thoughtful way of seeing.
He was born September 26, 1929, to Hobert F. and Margaret A. Bond. His parents owned and operated, as partners, a restaurant, bakery and confectionary business in Sunnyside, WA known as the Sugar Bowl. Don grew up in Sunnyside and worked in his parents’ bakery beginning in 1940, continuing until the business was sold in 1945. He also cut asparagus for six seasons, 1942 through 1947. He developed a work ethic that served him well his entire life. In 1947 he graduated from Sunnyside High School, then went to Washington State College, now Washington State University.
He graduated from Washington State College in 1951. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, Alpha Kappa Psi, Pi Sigma Alpha and Crimson Circle honoraries and selected in 1951 as an outstanding senior.
In July 1951 he went on active duty with the United States Air Force and was assigned to duty with the Strategic Air Command in England. While there he married Inge Harmsen of Schleswig, Germany who was mother of his three children, Martin, Cora and Christine. Don was discharged from active duty in October 1953.
Don received his law degree from the University of Washington School of Law in 1957 where he achieved Order of the Coif and election to the Editorial Board of the Washington Law Review as well as an award for the outstanding student article in the Washington Law Review in 1957, and first prize in the Estate Planning and Will Drafting Contest sponsored by the Seattle Estate Planning Council.
Don practiced law in Sunnyside for eight years with Salvini & Bond and in Yakima for 32 years with Halverson Applegate & McDonald.
Shortly after he was admitted to the practice of law, Don was appointed to the seven-member Board of Bar Examiners which wrote, administered and graded the test that had to be passed before one could practice law in the state. He later served on the Fee Arbitration Board before he was elected in 1984 to the Board of Governors of the Washington State Bar Association. Later he served several years on the Character and Fitness Committee. He gave legal education seminars from time to time throughout his career. After he became a preeminent water rights attorney, he regularly conducted seminars about water rights related subjects.
In the adjudication of the water rights of the Yakima River Basin which began in 1977, the claim of the Yakama Indian Nation, if allowed, would have seriously impaired water rights outside of the Yakama Reservation and, potentially, the economy of the Yakima River Basin. In response a coalition of thirty-seven irrigation districts, irrigation companies and municipalities which used water outside of the Yakama Indian Reservation and their attorneys was organized. Don helped organize the coalition, was a lead counsel in the coalition’s efforts to limit the claims of the Yakamas to amounts which would permit the continued successful irrigation outside of the reservation. The result of those efforts was the 1993 decision of the Washington Supreme Court in Department of Ecology v. Yakima Reservation Irrigation District, 121 Wn. 2d 257 which preserved off-Reservation irrigation and the economy of the Yakima River Basin.
Don was a co-founder and president of Yakima Valley Hearing and Speech Center; Chairman of the Yakima Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross; Board President of Valley Memorial Hospital Sunnyside; and a director of the Yakima Rotary Club.
Don served as a member of the Washington State House of Representatives Board of Legislative Ethics.
In 1977 he married Sharon Jessup. They were active in bicycling and for many years bicycled throughout western and central Washington. After Don retired in 1997, he and Sharon moved to the Enatai neighborhood of Bellevue, Washington. They then travelled widely in Asia and Europe and continued to bicycle regularly. They spent several months on Bike and Barge tours in Holland and France.
Don is survived by his wife, Sharon, son Martin (Linda) of Spokane, WA, daughters Cora Lombardi (Tom) of Sammamish, WA, and Chris Sullivan (Jay) of Gardnerville, NV, and step children Dianne Christine Jessup, Paul Works (Miriam) and Mark Gunderson of Bellevue, WA, and eight grandchildren, namely, Josiah Sullivan (Michele) of Seattle, WA, Justin Sullivan of Los Angeles, CA, Hannah Pence of South Lake Tahoe, NV, Lacey Chan (Sam) of San Gabriel, CA, Jordan Sullivan of Seattle, WA, Christopher Lombardi of Sammamish, WA, and Max and Rex Gunderson of Bellevue, WA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in