Donald Fred Hofstad was born in Pasco, WA on February 11th, 1946. He passed away peacefully at his home in Sunnyside, WA on September 9, 2021. Don was the youngest of 4 children. He grew up in the Prosser area where he learned to farm cherries, apples and plums on the Gap Road Homestead. Don ran the hay mill on Hinzerling in Prosser with his father and brother. In 1966, Don entered the Army Reserves out of Fort Lewis, WA where he became a Drill Sergeant. Don had received notice that his platoon would be heading to the Vietnam War but was never deployed out of the US because the war ended. Don received an honorable discharge from the Army in November 1971.
Over the years Don and his brother Bob continued to farm but when the I-82 freeway came through Prosser it took a large portion of the land Don and his brother Bob were farming so in 1976 Don purchased 16 acres in Sunnyside, WA. Don grafted his own apricots, plums and peach trees. He eventually pulled the plums and had only apricots and cherries. For the last 15 years, Don would say after harvest “I’m done and retiring” … and the next year we are at it again. Long standing family joke. Eventually Linda, the love of his life (34 years), became tired and would say “Okay enough with the joke I’m ready to retire for real.”
Don worked in the paper industry for both American Can Company and James River Corporation. When James River closed the operation down in Sunnyside, Don was one of the last employees to leave that location and went on to work at their Portland office as a consultant doing set up and test runs. Don went to Perry Tech for 2 years and received his HVAC Tech degree.
Eventually, Don took on a job at Darigold in Sunnyside where he retired but continued to work the farm. Don enjoyed fishing and hunting with his longtime friends, Jandy, Sid, Don Dumler, Dwight and his sons. Wanting to take his family and friends fishing, Don even purchased a boat a few days before his passing.
Don loved to tell stories about history and fishing. He loved to go to the Prosser dam and sit with his father and watch the salmon jump over the dam. Over the years he pondered the fish decline and wondered where they were disappearing.
Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harvey and Agnes Hofstad of Prosser; and his wife, Linda who passed away 1 year earlier on September 7, 2020. Don leaves behind his sister, Norma Collins of Prosser, WA and sister, Carole and husband, Gary Wooden of Tigard, Oregon; and his brother, Bob and wife Dianne Hofstad of Prosser. He loved and was loved by all of his nieces and nephews, even telling stories about them often.
He is also survived by his sons, Ken Hofstad and wife, Teresa Reents-Hofstad of Richland, WA, and Tim and wife Maribel Hofstad of Grandview, WA; step-children, Dirk, Danny and Dee Dee Wagoner, Donelle Deleon (Luis), and Tommie Jo Adkison (Danny); grandchildren, Katie Hofstad, Airman Conner Hofstad, Nora Hofstad and Matie Hofstad; great-granddaughter, Adylinn; step-grandchildren, that he always had open arms for, Trina, Trishia, Mackenzie, Devinn, Kristy, Nathan, Evan, Hannah, Cody, Shayna, Hunter, Rylee, Jayce, Danyl, and Gabe; and many other great-grandchildren.
A special thanks goes out to Felix Deleon and Luis Deleon for all the help and sacrifices you have made over the years during harvest time and especially this year. You are true friends.
My brother Bob, you are my best friend and brother.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, September 20 at Prosser Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, also at Prosser Funeral Home.
