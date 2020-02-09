Valley Hills Funeral Home
On February 1, 2020, Donald F. Rullman was met by his wife Jeanine, and sons Donny and Mark as he entered the loving embrace of our Lord Jesus Christ. Don was the fourth of five children born to Howard D. and Alyce (Violette) Rullman on May 18, 1931 in Kellogg, Idaho. At the age of 8, Don lost his mother and then spent fondly remembered time with many of his mother’s relatives. Don met Jeanine Hahn shortly before he graduated from Wallace High School. They married in 1951 and were devoted to one another in a loving relationship for 58 years until her death in 2009. Don always carried a picture of them together in his breast pocket to keep mom close to his heart. Their children, Tim, Donny, Janet, and Mark were born in Wallace, Teresa in Wenatchee, Adam and Jody in Yakima.
Don worked hard throughout his life, sometimes working two to three jobs at a time to support his family. He spent most of his working life in tire sales and service. He was a sales representative for BF Goodrich and Semperit Pacific and managed tire shops until he owned his own in the 1980s: Rullman’s Tire Mart at the corner of 48th and Tieton. Don also owned a Texaco gas station at the corner of Summitview and 40th Avenue.
After suffering a heart attack at age 52, Don had open heart surgery with five bypasses. His family considered him a “walking miracle,” living past age 88 with a weak heart, diabetes, and surviving bladder cancer in his early 80s. Dr. Roger Vielbig was Don’s trusted and admired heart doctor, who also was impressed with Don’s longevity.
When Don was 10, he began setting pins at a local bowling alley to earn money. He made a quarter per each set of pins. Bowling became a lifelong passion. He was especially proud of bowling a 700+ scratch series in a tournament before he turned 21. He bowled in leagues wherever he lived, often taking one or two of his kids along. Don was also an avid sports fan, particularly baseball. He coached many of his sons’ teams when they were young. The Mariners were either on his TV or radio whenever they played. He enjoyed attending several games at the Kingdome and Safeco Field, as well as attending a spring training in Arizona.
Don was a devoted family man and dedicated to his Catholic Faith. His mother’s dying wish was for him to remain a faithful Catholic, a promise he cherished and lovingly kept. He was a parishioner of Holy Family Church for 55 years. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed praying the Rosary and attending Mass.
Don is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanine, and sons Donny and Mark. He is survived by his brother, Jim Rullman; his children: Tim of Spokane, Janet Rouleau, Teresa (Scott) Carlson, and Adam all of Yakima, and Jody (Dave) Colglazier of Tacoma. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Rachel (Chad) Baker, Mandy (Adam) Rowe, Nathan and Justin Carlson, Leah (Travis) Wright, Adam Ty (Nichole) Rullman, Heather (Bryce) Morrison, Tiffiney Rullman, Jake Rullman, Jordan Rullman, Cami, Annalise, and Kellen Colglazier, and Gabriel Rullman, as well as 18 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Nicola Bocek for her many years of loving care for our dad, as well as Dr. Varghese and Dr. Vielbig for their excellent care. We also wish to thank the Hospice Care team at Cottage in the Meadow for their support, care and concern for our father in his final days.
Memorials may be made to Don’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Hospital, or the National CMV Foundation at nationalcmv.org in honor of his great granddaughter Isla in care of Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane Yakima WA 98901).
A Vigil service has been scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church (5315 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98908). Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday February 14, 2020 at 10:00 am also at Holy Family Catholic Church. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
