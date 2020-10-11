Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Donald Ellis Browning passed away on September 23, 2020 in Yakima, WA surrounded by his family at home. He was born on July 30, 1923 to Jesse and Pearl (McKown) Browning of Cherry Box, MO. In 1935 they moved to Yakima.
Donald served as a marine in WWII on the islands of Hawaii and Guam, where he was one of Admiral Nimitz’s guards, from 1944-1946. He met and married Donna Sharp of Wichita, KS, the love of his life, on August 9, 1947 in Yakima, WA. They were happily married for 73 years.
Donald raised hops, worked at Hanford, then worked for the ABC Janitorial service and eventually started his own business. He served as an elder of his church, New Hope Chapel, for forty years, and loved his church family and the Lord. He and Donna also helped with services at the mission for years.
Donald loved guns and was a skilled marksman. He loved to hunt, fish, go to Legends, eat out with friends and family, but mostly he loved to tell stories and make people laugh. He was so proud of his “Flu Shot” video that went viral with millions of views and he often said, “If it makes just one person smile, it was worth it!” Donald and Donna loved to sing together at church while he played his banjo and sometimes harmonica.
He was a character!!!
Donald is survived by his wife, Donna Browning; children: Diane Seymour, Theresa (Paul) Plughoff, Ron Browning and Sherry, Linda (Mike) Heneghen and Mike (Kari) Browning; 13 grandkids, 24 great-grandkids, and 3 great-great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Mary Lou Browning, sister Opal (Dearing) Baymiller, brother Louis “Barney” Browning and half-brother Carl (Estelle) Browning of MO.
